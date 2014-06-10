WELCOME TO
COLLABORATION SUPERPOWERS
WE HELP PEOPLE AND COMPANIESWORK TOGETHER ANYWHERE—SUCCESSFULLY
WHAT WE’RE ALL ABOUT
We’re here to help! 95% of our resources are available for free to help individuals and companies work remotely—successfully. Those resources include podcast interviews with experts, a regular newsletter, tool suggestions, and a Slack community (Virtual Team Talk).
Our paid workshops and trainings will help you and your team level-up your remote skills. Whether you want to perfect your own game, be a better remote colleague, or lead a remote team, our professional workshops will give you all the best practices to rock the remote world.
WORKSHOPS
RESOURCES
PODCASTS
Don’t miss out on our Workshop Extravaganza
April 9th: 13:30-17:00 CEST
Virtual conferences are mostly passive learning. The workshop extravaganza is not!
WORKSHOPS AND TRAININGS
Our workshops and trainings will help you and your take your remote skills to the next level. Whether you want to perfect your own game, be a better remote colleague, or lead a remote team, our professional workshops will give you all the best practices to navigate this new way of working.
Work Together Anywhere
Increase the feeling of togetherness on your remote team by creating a productive and enjoyable virtual workspace.
Hybrid Team Collaboration
Get the best practices and tools for seamless online collaboration with “hybrid” [mix of virtual and office-based] teams.
Design & Deliver Online Events
In this popular online workshop, you will learn the key elements for designing and delivering your own great online events.
I was so impressed with my experience that I signed up to become a facilitator… and I’ve incorporated it into my coaching practice.”
– Andrew Kidd (Transformation Coach at Barclaycard)
After taking the Work Together Anywhere workshop, I felt confident enough to actively promote myself as an agile coach for remote teams. I use it as a way to differentiate myself from the competition.”
– Dawn Wesolek (Career Coach, Remote Working Specialist, Agile Business Coach and Entrepreneur)
I’ve been looking for work online to supplement my family’s travel budget. The Work Together Anywhere Workshop gave me confidence in my ability to work remotely.”
– Bernie Mitchell (Blogger | Podcaster | Freelancer)
I got a very good overview over all important tools and techniques of remote work, so that I now feel comfortable enough starting with the first virtual classroom at the music academy.”
–Regina Brandhuber (Agile Music Coach und Promotionsstudentin an der Hochschule für Musik Nürnberg, Musikpädagogin, Komponistin)
REMOTE RESOURCES
Collaboration Superpowers is the largest hub of FREE remote-working resources. Check out some of our most popular.
Remote Tools
The largest collection of useful tools and apps for remote workers
Virtual Icebreakers
Get know people on your team and encourgage teambuilding
Work Together Anywhere Handbook
Supercards
Make your online meetings more productive and fun with virtual meeting cards.
PODCAST
Collaboration Superpowers Podcast: Interviews with people and companies doing great things...remotely
EPISODE 270
Build Self Care As A Skill With Rowena Hennigan
EPISODE 269
WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER
EPISODE 268
THE POWER OF UKE WITH SARAH WEILER